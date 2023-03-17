State lawmakers hosting local listening sessions ahead of state budget writing process

State lawmakers representing people in the Northwoods will be holding listening sessions in the coming weeks.

They’re focused on what people would like to see prioritized in the next state budget.

Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) announced dates and times within the 12th Senate District. The session will be paired with the local state representative.

Saturday, March 25th Senator Felzkowski (12th SD) and Representative Callahan (35th AD)

9:00am – 10:00am Townsend Town Hall 16564 Elm Street, Townsend, WI, 54175

12:00pm – 1:00pm Antigo City Hall 700 Edison Street, Antigo, WI 54409

2:00pm- 3:00pm Merrill City Hall 1004 E 1st St, Merrill, WI 54452

4:00pm- 5:00pm Tomahawk City Hall 23 N 2nd St, Tomahawk, WI 54487

Saturday, April 1st Senator Mary Felzkowski (12th SD) and Representative Jeff Mursau (36th AD)

11:00am – 12:00pm Gillet Library 200 E Main St, Gillett, WI 54124

2:00pm – 3:00pm Wausaukee Municipal Center 704 Main Street, Wausaukee, WI 54177

4:00pm – 5:00pm Armstrong Creek Community Center 7860 Old 101, Armstrong Creek, WI 54103

Saturday, April 15th Senator Mary Felzkowski (12th SD) and Representative Rob Swearingen (34th AD)

11:00am – 12:00pm Boulder Junction Library 5392 Park St, Boulder Junction, WI 54512

2:00pm – 3:00pm Walter E Olson Library 203 N Main St, Eagle River, WI 54521

4:00pm – 5:00pm Rhinelander City Hall 135 S Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI 54501

Wednesday, April 26th Joint Committee on Finance

10:00am – 5:00pm Lakeland Union High School 9573 State Highway 70, Minocqua 54548

The JFC session is one of four the committee is holding in the state ahead of the budget writing process.

Congressman Tom Tiffany’s staff will also be in Rhinelander on Tuesday, March 26th. His office says it’s to help people who might have questions or concerns with a federal agency, including those that might having issues with the Internal Revenue Service this tax season.

Mobile Office Hours on Tuesday, March 28th:

Oneida County

Location: Rhinelander City Hall

135 South Stevens Street

Rhinelander, WI 54501

Time: 12 pm – 1 pm