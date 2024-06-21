Pause on outdoor seating ordered for Minocqua Brewing Company due to permit violation claims

The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee voted to suspend a conditional use permit for Minocqua Brewing Company for 90 days, ordering an immediate ceasing of outdoor seating, in a tense and lengthy hearing Thursday afternoon.

MBC's owner Kirk Bangstad was removed early in the meeting, after a contentious exchange with board members.

The board gave Bangstad 90 days to get in compliance of all the conditions of the conditional use permit, many of which they determined his business was not in compliance of.

Board chairman Scott Holewinski noted that if the conditions are met earlier than 90 days, Bangstad may open a beer garden. But if the business violates any of the conditions, another hearing to amend, suspend or revoke their C.U.P. may be immediately scheduled.

The move was the latest in a long back and forth between Bangstad, Oneida County and the Town of Minocqua.

Bangstad has claimed the town and county are using selective enforcement against him because of his left-leaning politics.

In the meeting Thursday, Holewinski claimed their issues have nothing to do with politics and everything to do with Bangstad and his business not meeting the conditions set forth for him to operate and open a beer garden outside of his business.