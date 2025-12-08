© 2025 WXPR
Governor vetoes new restrictions on service animals

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 8, 2025 at 6:27 AM CST
Service dog vest
Service dog vest

The Governor vetoed a bill that would put new requirements on emotional support and service animals.

The bill would have allowed housing providers to request documentation, and created penalties for falsely claiming an animal was a service animal.

Governor Tony Evers said while he shares the goal of preventing fraudulent representation of emotional support and service animals, he was concerned the bill would impact those with legitimate disability needs.

He was also worried it might jeopardize housing for those who rely on emotional support animals.

Evers also said any legislation impacting those with disabilities should be developed in consultation with stakeholders like those with disabilities, housing stakeholders and animal training organizations.

Evers says that didn’t happen in this case.
