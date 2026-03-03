Upcoming forums give voters in the Northwoods opportunities to learn more about local candidates

Several upcoming candidate forums will give voters a chance to learn more about candidates running for congress, Rhinelander School Board, and Rhinelander Mayor.

7th Congressional Democrats

Northern Lights Indivisible is hosting a forum for the three candidates seeking the Democratic nominee in the 7th District, which covers much of northern Wisconsin.

Ginger Murray, Chris Armstrong, and Fred Clark are running for the office.

The forum will be on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 6:00-7:30 pm at The Pines Event Center, 5840 Forest Lane, Rhinelander.

At the forum, all three candidates will summarize their priorities and policies. After the presentations, the audience will be able to ask questions.

School District of Rhinelander Board of Education

The Rhinelander High School Student Council, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Northwoods, is holding a candidate forum for the school board.

There are five candidates running for three open seats.

The forum provides an opportunity for voters to hear directly from candidates about their priorities, experience, and vision for the district. The discussion will be moderated by two Student Council members. It has been organized by Student Council representatives in collaboration with League volunteers.

The forum will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., in the Superior Diesel Tiered Classroom at Rhinelander High School.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to submit written questions for the candidates.

Voter Registration Assistance will be available from 5:30pm - 6pm & then again from 7:30pm - 8pm, in the lobby with LWVNOW.

Rhinelander Mayor

WJFW, in partnership with WXPR and Nicolet College, is hosting a candidate forum for Rhinelander Mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Kris Hanus and Alderperson Tom Barnett are running for the office.

It will be moderated by WJFW’s Dan Hagen and WXPR’s Katie Thoresen. They will be taking questions from the audience.

The forum is Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the Nicolet College Theatre.

It will be broadcast on WJFW on Sunday, March 22nd at 11:00 a.m. and on WXPR Wednesday, March 25th at 9:00 a.m.

Merrill Mayor

The League of Women Voters of the Northwoods (LWVNOW), in partnership with WJMT Radio, will host a Merrill Mayoral Candidate Forum on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Northwoods Veterans Post, 601 North Johnson Street, Merrill. The public is invited.

Mayoral candidates Derek Woellner and Steve Hass have agreed to participate in the Forum. They answer questions from the public and the moderator. The forum will be moderated by Steve Dillon of WJMT Radio and facilitated by LWVNOW. The event will be broadcast live on WJMT Radio and livestreamed on Facebook or the WJMT TV YouTube channel.

This forum provides an opportunity for residents to learn about the candidates’ priorities and engage directly by asking questions.

What Clerks Want Voters to Know: A Community Conversation

The Rhinelander District Library and the League of Women Voters of the Northwoods are pleased to present What Election Clerks Want Voters to Know: A Community Conversation on Friday, March 13th, 12:00-1:30 p.m. in the Rhinelander District Library meeting room.

This panel of county and municipal clerks will share what Wisconsin voters should know before Election Day. Learn practical, accurate, nonpartisan information directly from the people who run our elections, and walk away a more prepared, confident, and informed voter.

The event will run as follows: the Q&A panel with local election clerks, a short presentation on the history of democracy, and assistance with voter registration after the event. Guests are encouraged to bring their own device to register to vote.

