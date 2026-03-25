Survey looks at how prominent Christian Nationalist thinking is in Wisconsin

A recent survey found about three in 10 Wisconsinites are Christian nationalists or sympathize with the political ideology, which mirrors the national average and has remained consistent over the past three years, according to the Public Religion Research Institute.

Melissa Deckman, CEO of the institute, said supporters generally believe conservative Christianity should dominate government, culture, politics and media in the United States. She clarified the worldview differs from Christianity and has links to the MAGA movement.

"About eight in 10 Christian nationalist adherents also score high or very high on a right-wing authoritarianism scale," Deckman reported. "I think it's important at a time when we have to fight for democratic values in our country."

Deckman noted although Christian nationalism does not outwardly appear to be growing, it is receiving increased attention due to vocal support from high-level political figures. Widely cited examples include Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The survey showed a partisan divide. Support for Christian nationalist ideas is much lower among Democrats and independents. It is also most prevalent among white evangelical Protestants. Deckman added their research found people who favor Christian nationalism tend to support extremist concepts like "replacement theory."

"This is the idea that immigrants are coming into the country and overtaking our culture and society," Deckman pointed out. "We find it's no surprise that Christian nationalists tend to be the most opposed to immigration policy that wants a diverse America that's multiracial or multifaith."

There has been controversy regarding the influence of Christian nationalism within the U.S. military amid the ongoing war with Iran. A watchdog group has reported receiving hundreds of complaints from service members alleging commanders have been describing the conflict as a “holy war" as part of a divine plan, stoking ongoing debate about the separation of church and state.