A third of the Oneida County Board Supervisors are now women, the most in the board’s history

Women now make up a third of the Oneida County Board of Supervisors.

It follows a gradual rising trend in recent years of women representation in local and state government.

The League of Women Voters of the Northwoods hosted a reception Tuesday morning for the seven women elected to the Oneida County Board this spring.

League President Debra Durschlag recognizes there’s still a ways to go before the make-up of the Oneida County Board more closely reflects the county’s population, still, she says this moment is worth celebrating.

“The League of Women Voters has long held that an open governmental system must be representative, must be accountable, and must be responsive. This principle is not abstract. It is measured in moments like this one,” Durschlag told those gathered.

Women are still largely under-represented in local government, though there has been progress.

In 2005, women held about 19% of county board seats in Wisconsin. Last year, that number grew to its highest level at 25%.

Research has found one of the best ways to get more women to run is to ask them to. A couple of the women elected said it was a conversation and encouragement from another person that convinced them to run.

Photo by Dave Melancon

“Owning a downtown business, I was more familiar with city council and things happening on the city level. I hadn't really considered the county board as an option until I got that call,” said new District 4 supervisor Andrea Sheppard.

Sheppard’s looking forward to representing both women and a younger demographic. She also has children that she homeschools.

“I bring a different perspective, maybe than other people might have, and different lived experiences or different community resources that I engage with as well, then maybe other people might, because I'm involved with my kids in the community,” said Sheppard.

Photo by Dave Melancon

This will be Linnaea Newman’s third term on the county board. The board before Newman was first elected had no women on it. When she looked at that board, Newman thought, “If there's nobody on there that looks like me, then I don't have a say.”

Newmans says it was grueling in the beginning. She felt like her opinions weren’t being heard.

“After four years, I've noticed a change, and I have a feeling as we go into the next term, the women coming on the board now are not going to have as hard of a time getting their opinion across,” said Newman.

Newman encourages more women to run for local offices.

Durschlag says the League of Women Voters is happy to connect people interested in running with resources.

