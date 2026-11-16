Advocates call for increased staffing, return to regular hours at Rhinelander Social Security Office

The Rhinelander Social Security Office dropped from seven employees to just two.

This is according to the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Council 220, a union representing roughly 25,000 frontline Social Security Administration employees.

From January 2025 to April 2026, Wisconsin has seen a 17 percent reduction in Social Security Administration staffing.

The union says burnout and other pressures caused employees in the Rhinelander office to leave.

“Two people are doing the work of a seven-person office, and they are giving it everything they have. But this is not sustainable,” President of AFGE Council 220 Jessica LaPointe said in a statement. “When workers burn out and walk out the door, it’s the widow filing for survivor benefits and the worker waiting on a disability claim who ends up facing a locked door at 12:30 p.m. The people of the Northwoods paid into Social Security their whole working lives. They deserve more, not less.”

The low staffing has led to open hours going from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to closing at 12:30 p.m.

The next closest office is in Wausau.

“Not everybody can do things online. Sometimes you have to come in and talk to somebody, and it just really makes it inconvenient at a time when seniors should be able to enjoy life and not have to be stressed about where they come in,” said Nancy Stencil, the executive director of the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans.

Stencil was one of about a dozen people who rallied outside the Social Security Office last week.

Jeff Wallace was also out there. He was the former manager of the office in Rhinelander. Wallace retired in 2007 after 37 years.

“There's almost nobody in this office. There are two people. I did not work with either of them, but I can't imagine the pressure they're under, considering that there were 10 of us back in the day,” said Wallace. “Now there are two, and you just can't provide service. And you feel that you should. These people have earned the right to the benefits they're receiving, and the administration is cutting off the ability to deliver those benefits to them.”

Wallace is concerned the reduced hours and staffing is a precursor to the office closing.

The Social Security Administration hiring portal currently shows no job openings in Wisconsin. WXPR emailed the SSA Public Affairs Specialist based in Wisconsin to ask if there are plans to increase staffing and return to previous open hours. We have not yet gotten a response.

“This is sort of the situation where, unless you need the service, you're not going to be aware that this service has been that drastically reduced,” said Wallace. “People need to have a higher level of awareness and realize that it's happening now to people that need services, and it will happen to them in the future when they need.”

The Social Security Administration has lost over 7,500 employees nationwide since January 2025.

Rhinelander sits in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District which is home to more than 215,000 Social Security beneficiaries.

WXPR reached out to Congressman-elect Michael Alfonso for comment on the changes at the Rhinelander office. He has not yet responded.

