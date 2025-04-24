Vets learn about benefits in Merrill

For many veterans, knowing what benefits are available to them can be a challenge.

That's why a collaborative effort is underway to make sure those veterans stay informed.

Price, Taylor, and Lincoln counties as well as the Tomah VA Medical Center teamed up at the Northwoods Veteran Post in Merrill on Wednesday afternoon to help these vets and educate them on benefits they may not even know are available to them.

Over two dozen organizations came out to the post to educate on employment services, mental health support, service dog programs, and much more.

The effort is to show that these benefits are available and vets are not alone.

"Get the word out of veterans being informed. Here are the resources so please, they're at your disposal," said Matt Pultz, a veteran service officer with Lincoln County. "We just want to be here for them, their family members, and give them this information."

Officials at the event adding that benefits change all the time so it's important for vets to stay in touch with their VA for updates.