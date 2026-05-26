Northwoods National Cemetery holds Memorial Day Ceremony

Dozens of people attended the Memorial Day Ceremony at Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw Monday.

Some stood or sat near the podium, others were scattered among the graves.

All were there to take 30 minutes out of their holiday to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

“People tend to forget, and they shouldn't forget, because this is a day to remember what we have and why we have it,” said Adrian Pritchard, the Honor Guard Commander for American Legion Post 318 out of Lake Tomahawk.

Their post provided honor guards for the ceremony.

“This is our honor. That's what we live for, we do this,” said Pritchard.

The ceremony included the posting of colors, a prayer and poem reading, a wreath laying, and the playing of taps on the trumpet followed a second version on the bagpipes.

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Northwoods National Cemetery Manager and retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Bryon Gleisner spoke of the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in service and their families who carry the weight of their loss.

“On this Memorial Day, recommit ourselves to their legacy. Their courage is our inheritance. Their memory is our responsibility. We must carry it forward with gratitude, humility, and unity,” said Gleisner.

What is now Memorial Day first started as a national day of observance called Decoration Day on May 30th, 1868.

