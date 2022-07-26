© 2022 WXPR
Wisconsin News

Wisconsin lawmaker in car accident that left 2 dead

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT
Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car crash Friday that left a 27-year-old mother from Pennsylvania and her 5-year-old daughter dead.

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that Bewley was not injured in the crash and that police were not recommending charges be filed.

The State Patrol was reconstructing the crash. Bewley is from Mason and represents northwestern Wisconsin.

The accident occurred when she pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance and into the path of a car driven by the woman from Pennsylvania, who spun out and then collided with another car.

Wisconsin News WXPR Newscar accidentCar Crash
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
