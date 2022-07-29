Watch out for scams as lottery jackpot swells

Lottery retailers will be busy today with the Mega Millions jackpot passing the one billion dollar mark this week.

That big a jackpot can bring out scam artists.

Gary Kohn with the Wisconsin Lottery says a lottery retailer is the only place to get a legitimate ticket.

“If someone is offering you a winning ticket or a ticket for cash on any other platform, it is almost certainly a scam, and we do not want people to fall prey to that”, said Kohn.

Kohn says if something doesn't look right you can reach out to the lottery player's hotline.

“Verify what is and isn’t a real lottery communication. Buying a ticket from a licensed lottery retailer is the best way to go.”

Kohn says while other states may offer mobile ticketing options, Wisconsin does not.

He says anyone promising you a ticket through platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or even a text message is also trying to dupe you.

“That should immediately be a red flag, and they should contact the lottery right away.”

Kohn adds it's important to remember that once a ticket is sold- it can't be canceled, so double-check to make sure you got the plays and numbers you asked for.

Kohn adds that players should immediately sign their tickets after they leave the store and of course only put down as much money as they are comfortable losing- because while it's fun to dream, the odds of winning big tonight remain long.