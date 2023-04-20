© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wisconsin News

Wisconsin statewide tornado drill postponed due to potential for severe weather Thursday

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published April 20, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT
lightning-g16865a2e6_1920.jpg
pixabay.com

The statewide tornado drill that was supposed to happen Thursday has been pushed back until Friday, April 21.

There’s potential for severe weather across the state Thursday.

Emergency managers don’t want to confuse people with a practice drill.

Friday the National Weather Service will do NOAA Weather Radio tests at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs still encourages schools and businesses to run through a tornado drill either today or tomorrow.

If the threat of tornadoes or severe thunderstorms persists into Friday, the statewide drills would be canceled for this year.

You can learn more about tornadoes and how to prepare the Ready Wisconsin website.

Tags
Wisconsin News WXPR NewsTornadoSevere weather
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen