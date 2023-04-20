Wisconsin statewide tornado drill postponed due to potential for severe weather Thursday

The statewide tornado drill that was supposed to happen Thursday has been pushed back until Friday, April 21.

There’s potential for severe weather across the state Thursday.

Emergency managers don’t want to confuse people with a practice drill.

Friday the National Weather Service will do NOAA Weather Radio tests at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs still encourages schools and businesses to run through a tornado drill either today or tomorrow.

If the threat of tornadoes or severe thunderstorms persists into Friday, the statewide drills would be canceled for this year.

You can learn more about tornadoes and how to prepare the Ready Wisconsin website.