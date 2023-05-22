State lifts spring road restrictions lifted in northern Wisconsin

Spring road restrictions have now ended for 15 counties in northern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the end of the restrictions as of today.

The restrictions had covered about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground.

Restrictions can also be placed on roads maintained by counties, towns, cities or villages.

Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to the local units of government.