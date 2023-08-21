Special enforcement effort targets impaired driving

Law enforcement agencies across the state are participating in a special effort to prevent impaired driving as the summer draws to a close.

The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign started Friday, and runs through the Labor Day weekend.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is urging everyone to avoid the potentially deadly consequences of impaired driving.

There were over 7-thousand crashes involving alcohol or drug impairment in Wisconsin in 2022.

Alcohol was involved in more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities.

Impaired driving has many consequences for a driver besides the potential for a crash.

OWI convictions can cost around $10,000, including fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurances rates, and vehicle services.

You could also lose your license.

Planning ahead can prevent problems.

Have a designated driver if you plan to be drinking or make plans on how to get home without getting behind the wheel.