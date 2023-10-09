Fallen firefighters and EMS workers remembered

The nonprofit organization Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial hosted a ceremony in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday to commemorate recent and past fallen Firefighters.

The event used as a way to ensure families and community members that all fallen fire fighters are to be honored and never forgotten.

"To memorialize 11 firefighters that died. We have some that are legacy and some that were recognized before that are now recognized as a line of duty," said Honor Guard Commander Brent Jones.

During the ceremony each fallen firefighter was called one by one and given a flag and rose to ensure each family got the proper respect.

"The flag is folded and presented to the family along with a flower. So they have something to remember this ceremony and the sacrifice their loved one has made," said Key Speaker, Steve Schreiber.

After the ceremony each family got to see their loved ones named engraved on the wall of ems and firefighters that have died in the line of duty.

Later in the evening at 7 p.m. the commemoration continued with a final alarm procession as all emergency apparatus traveled through Wisconsin rapids streets with a final light show to honor those that died.

Organizers state that events like this help people remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"The sacrifice they made giving their lives and to honor those family members," said Schreiber.

If you or someone else would like to donate you can visit the Wisconsin Fire & EMS website.