Young drivers in Wisconsin again need to pass a road test to get their license

It's time for all young drivers to put their skills to the test on the road once again.

A pandemic-era program from the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles allowing for prospective drivers under 18 to waive their choice of taking the road test to earn their probationary license is over, as of December 31.

The waiver had first been offered in May 2020, on a "pilot program" basis.

"They initiated it because they shut the driving schools down and they stopped doing in-car driving and they got so backed up that it was a way for them to get out of it," said Neal Gavinski, the owner of CW Driving School.

The existence of the waiver did not change how driver's education classes were taught in the Wausau area, but it did affect how those students could obtain their license.

"It was a convenience for parents and students to just sign that waiver, get it over with, and fill it out and get their driver's license in the mail," Gavinski said.

According to the Wisconsin DMV, 171,194 waivers were granted during the pilot program, and 85% of teenagers that received their probationary license had used the waiver to obtain it.

Now that the waiver is no longer offered, Joe Boho with Crabbman's Driver Education believes the feeling of earning your license will have more merit to it.

"With most of the students, the students talk how that this is an accomplishment for them, that they believe that they're accomplishing something compared to just being given something," he said.

The Rib Mountain DMV location has already taken in students take their road test.

Boho says the test is the same as it has been, and adds educators like him are willing to help guide young drivers to success on their test.

Road tests can be scheduled up to 11 weeks in advance.