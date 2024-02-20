New license plate sticker being issued to electric and hybrid vehicle owners

Owners of electric or hybrid vehicles will soon have a new sticker to put on their license plate.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles will begin sending orange and black EV Hybrid stickers to owners of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Recent legislation requires the stickers.

They’re to help first responders, so they can quickly know they’re dealing with an electric powered vehicle in emergency situations.

Wisconsin had nearly 146,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on the road in 2023.

Those who own an electric or hybrid vehicle should receive the stickers by June.