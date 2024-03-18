State road limits removed in much of Wisconsin but stay in effect up north

The state is ending road restrictions for much of Wisconsin but will keep them in effect in the north for now.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is ending Spring Thaw and Class II road restrictions for all areas but Zone 1, which is the area from Highway 8 north.

Restrictions remain in place for northern Wisconsin until meltwater drains sufficiently.

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground.

Local governments may also have weight limits posted to reduce the risk of damage to their roads.