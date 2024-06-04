© 2024 WXPR
Emergency contact information can now be connected to Wisconsin licenses and ID's

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 4, 2024 at 7:57 AM CDT
Wisconsin residents can now have emergency contact information connected to their driver’s license or state ID.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles now offers the option.

Adding the information is voluntary and will not appear on the card.

Governor Evers signed the “To Inform Families First” or “TIFF” law last year.

It was put in place to provide law enforcement with the ability to contact a family member or other loved one more quickly in the event of an emergency.

To add emergency contact information to a DMV record, visit wisconsindmv.gov/emergencycontactfor the online self-service application. A visit to a DMV customer service center is not necessary.

This service joins DMV’s list of online services at wisconsindmv.gov.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
