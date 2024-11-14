State students encouraged to submit ornaments to decorate the Holiday tree at the Wisconsin capitol

Students from across the state are being invited to help decorate the State Capitol Holiday Tree.

The tree was harvested in Rhinelander this week to begin its journey to the capitol in Madison.

Gov. Tony Evers announced “125 Years of Wisconsin’s State Parks” as the theme for the 2024 State Capitol Holiday Tree.

Each year, the Capitol Holiday Tree is decorated with handmade ornaments from kids, students, and families from every corner of the state.

This year, students are encouraged to explore Wisconsin’s state parks for inspiration.

“Next year, in 2025, we’ll be celebrating 125 years of Wisconsin’s state parks, so to kick off the celebration, I am excited to announce that the theme of the 2024 Wisconsin State Capitol Holiday Tree is 125 Years of Wisconsin’s State Parks!” wrote Gov. Evers in a letter sent to students and educators.

“Our state parks exemplify our state’s proud and rich history of conservation and protecting our natural resources,” Gov. Evers continued. “To engage with this theme, I encourage students to make ornaments that reflect what Wisconsin’s natural spaces mean to them and how Wisconsin’s park system reflects who we are as a state and our shared history.”

Ornaments should be made from non-breakable material and can be mailed to the capitol.

All students and families are welcome to submit ornaments celebrating “125 Years of Wisconsin’s State Parks” and should mail ornaments by Fri., Nov. 22, 2024 , to:

Emily Gorman

Wisconsin Department of Administration

Division of Facilities and Transportation Services

17 West Main Street, Suite 119

Madison, WI 53703