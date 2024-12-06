Wisconsin Capitol Holiday tree lighting stars Balsam Fir harvested in Rhinelander

A tree harvested in Rhinelander now shines brightly in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda.

A lighting ceremony for the Capitol Holiday tree took place Thursday.

Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers thanked the many people who helped get the tree to Madison.

“The Rick and Bev Burke family from Rhinelander generously donated this 30 foot tall balsam fir, and as you can imagine, it is no small feat to get a 30 foot tall tree from Rhinelander to Madison,” said Sayers.

The theme for the tree this year is ‘125 Years of Wisconsin Parks’.

“We asked students from around the state to create ornaments that reflect what Wisconsin’s natural spaces mean to them, and how Wisconsin’s park system reflects who we are as a state, and our shared history. No matter where you go in Wisconsin, you are never very far from one of our world class parks or trails,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers during the ceremony.

Visitors can view the tree throughout the holiday season during visitor hours at the Capitol.