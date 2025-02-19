WIAA bans transgender athletes from girls sports competitions

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athlete Association Board of Control voted Wednesday to only allow students designated as females at birth to participate in girls sports.

"Working in consultation with legal counsel, our Board updated this policy to ensure clarity is provided to our membership as they work to comply with new federal guidance from the White House," said Executive Director Stephanie Hauser.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that calls on the government to "rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities," and also to "prioritize Title IX enforcement actions" against schools that allow transgender women and girls to compete in women's sports.

WIAA said its vote was similar in nature to one made recently by the NCAA that limited competition in women's sports to athletes who were assigned female at birth.

In December, the NCAA President Charlie Baker told a senate panel that there were fewer than 10 transgender athletes he is aware of who currently compete in college sports.