Frozen road declaration ends in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is ending the frozen road declaration for the entire state as of February 28th.

The declaration allows truckers carrying road salt, sand or logs to carry heavier loads during the winter.

Its ended as things start to thaw and conditions under the road can not support the extra weight.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes under the pavement, to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads or thawed to lift frozen road declarations.

Class II and posted road restrictions are temporarily on hold as field staff continue to evaluate conditions amid the rapid warmup in recent days.

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local units of government.