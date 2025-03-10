Trailers can create a risk of accidents when loads are not properly secured

People hauling snowmobiles or doing a run to the landfill sometimes fail to properly secure their load.

Debris on highways and unsecured cargo cause nearly 1,000 crashes every year in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin’s roads are often busy with drivers hauling cargo and pulling trailers throughout the state,” Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Drivers are responsible for making sure everything is secure and in good working condition. This is especially important as more boats and trailers come out of storage in the spring. An extra safety check could prevent a serious crash.”

Before getting on the road, make sure:



Trailer tires, axles and lights are in proper working condition

The ball and hitch coupling assembly are the same size and latch securely

Two safety chains of proper length and strength are attached between the vehicle and the trailer (with enough slack to allow proper turning)

To crisscross the safety chains; it creates a cradle that can catch the tongue of the trailer should an unexpected disconnection occur

Make sure that any items loaded into a trailer or truck bed are properly secured. Items such as coolers, chairs, lumber or fishing equipment that bounce out of trailers or truck beds can damage other vehicles or result in serious crashes when drivers swerve to avoid debris.

Trailer and load securement is the Wisconsin State Patrol’s law of the month for March.