Storms spawn tornadoes, with substantial damage in Mayville, Wisconsin

Severe weather ripped across Wisconsin, spawning reports of tornadoes in a number of locations Thursday.

Touchdowns were reported in western and central Wisconsin.

Dodge County had several tornadoes reported with significant damage in Juneau and Mayville.

Mayville’s mayor declared a state of emergency.

The south side of the city suffered substantial damage, with homes and factories being impacted.

One person was taken to a hospital after a roof collapsed.

A total of seven alerts went out from the National Weather Service about tornadoes being spotted around the state.

Locations included St. Croix, Clark and Columbia Counties as well.

In addition, the storms brought heavy wind and hail in locations around Wisconsin.