More than 80-thousand add emergency contact information to their Wisconsin driving info

More than 80-thousand people have added emergency contact information to their driver’s license or Wisconsin ID.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation began offering the option in 2024.

“This is a very simple, successful program that helps law enforcement reach a loved one or friend faster in case there’s an emergency,” DMV Bureau of Driver Services Director Tina Braddy said. “It’s there if you need it.”

Adding this information is voluntary and will not appear on the card.

Only law enforcement, including police in other states, are able access the information.

“The number of people signing up averages a little over one thousand per week,” Braddy said. “As with all DMV services now available online, people can easily add this information themselves online anytime.”

To add emergency contact information to a DMV record, visit wisconsindmv.gov/emergencycontact for the self-service application.

A visit to a DMV customer service center is not necessary.