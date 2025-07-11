Wisconsin Task Force joins search effort in areas of Texas devasted by flooding

Members of Wisconsin’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, known as Wisconsin Task Force 1, are currently in Texas.

They’re assisting with search efforts following devastating flooding in portions of the state.

Five members of the task force as well as three K9s left Wisconsin Tuesday morning from the Regional All-Climate Training Center located at Volk Field in Camp Douglas.

The team also brought specialized equipment to assist with search efforts, including a UTV and medical supplies.

“Wisconsin Task Force 1 brings together individuals from across the state with specialized training and capabilities to support not only our own communities, but also communities experiencing emergencies throughout the country,” Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle said in a statement. “We are a more resilient nation when states support one another during emergencies. Our hearts go out to the families and communities affected by this terrible disaster.”

The team was requested for 14 days, but that may be shortened or lengthened based on need.

Wisconsin Task Force 1 includes members from fire departments across the state and limited term employees of the REACT Center.

The members that were deployed includes those from the Green Bay, Janesville, and Menomonie fire departments.