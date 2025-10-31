Emergency checks encouraged as people make the time change November 2nd

Emergency managers encourage some safety checks as you set back your clocks this weekend.

“When clocks change twice a year, it’s the perfect time to check and refresh preparedness measures that keep us safe,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “This seasonal shift allows us a moment to make sure we are ready for the unexpected, from house fires to power outages.”

One suggestion is to be sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.



Test all alarms in your home.

Replace batteries in these alarms at least once a year.

Check the manufacture date on your alarms. Carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced around every five to seven years. Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

As heating systems kick into full gear, it is important to take precautions to prevent home fires. Have furnaces and chimneys professionally inspected.

If you use a space heater, make sure they are at least three feet away from anything that is flammable.

If your furnace or HVAC was impacted by flooding this summer, make sure it is inspected as there could be risks with damaged equipment or mold growth within your systems.

Also, if you have an emergency kit at home, replace any expired products that may be in it.