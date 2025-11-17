Emergency Management: Prepare now for winter-related emergencies

As temperatures begin to drop and winter approaches, now is the time to be prepared for the upcoming season.

Winter storms and dangerously cold temperatures can pose real dangers if people are not ready for their impacts.

There were 96 cold-related deaths in the state during the winter months of 2024-25, according to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

To be prepared for winter-related emergencies, Wisconsin Emergency Management encourages people to stay aware of weather forecasts and stock a home emergency kit.

Your home kit should include items such as:



Food and water

Cell phone and charger

Flashlight and batteries

First aid kit

Important medications

A weather radio

A change of clothes

Your car should also have a kit that includes things like blankets, snacks and water, a shovel, jumper cables, and sand.

Ice and snow on the roads remain a major threat to drivers throughout the state, causing thousands of motor vehicle crashes each year. Preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows 31 people were killed and 2,054 were injured in the state from October 2024 to May 2025 from crashes involving winter road conditions.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Division of the Wisconsin State Patrol encourage travelers to “know before you go” and check winter road conditions with 511 Wisconsin via 511wi.gov or the 511 Wisconsin app.

This week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.