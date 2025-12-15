Frozen road law takes effect in northern half of Wisconsin

Trucks hauling salt, sand or logs can now up their weight in the northern half of the state.

Wisconsin’s frozen road law went into effect Sunday.

The law impacts numbered state and federal roads.

Trucks are limited to 80-thousand pounds in warmer weather.

Once the frost is in the ground, that limit can go up to 98-thousand pounds for trucks hauling sand or salt, or those carrying certain forest products.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes under the pavement to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads.

The declaration is issued once the ground under highway pavement is frozen to a depth of at least 18-inches, allowing the maximum gross weight for trucks hauling logs or salt and sand for maintaining roads in winter to go up to 98,000 pounds on vehicles with a minimum of five axles (from the normal 80,000 pounds).

Special permits for hauling the increased weights are not required in Zones 1 and 2; however, vehicles must be legally licensed at 80,000 pounds to handle the increased weights.

The higher weight limits do not apply to county or local roads unless authorized by the local agency having maintenance authority.

Also, higher weights may not be transported on any highways or bridges specifically posted for lower weight limits.