© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WisconsinEye trying to raise enough money to get back online

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:58 AM CST

Wisconsin’s C-Span type service to cover state government went dark in December.

WisconsinEye is now trying to raise money to get back online.

WisconsinEye provided coverage of the Wisconsin Legislature, executive branch and the state Supreme Court, as well as news conferences and other events.

John Schroeder Director of Program Production at WisconsinEye, says they have one simple mission.

“Giving Wisconsinites access to debates, discussions, and decisions that shape their communities and lives. This work is anything but simple, though, and producing, recording, technical directing, and maintaining the infrastructure that lets viewers watch, search, and share our content requires funding,”said Schroeder.

WisconsinEye says it needs to rais $250-thousand to allow Capitol programming to resume.

That’s one quarter of the organization’s annual budget.

They’ve launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with the fundraising effort.
Tags
Wisconsin News Wisconsin legislatureWisconsin SenateWisconsin Assemblysupreme courtwisconsin supreme courtGovernmentWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content