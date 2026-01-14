WisconsinEye trying to raise enough money to get back online

Wisconsin’s C-Span type service to cover state government went dark in December.

WisconsinEye is now trying to raise money to get back online.

WisconsinEye provided coverage of the Wisconsin Legislature, executive branch and the state Supreme Court, as well as news conferences and other events.

John Schroeder Director of Program Production at WisconsinEye, says they have one simple mission.

“Giving Wisconsinites access to debates, discussions, and decisions that shape their communities and lives. This work is anything but simple, though, and producing, recording, technical directing, and maintaining the infrastructure that lets viewers watch, search, and share our content requires funding,”said Schroeder.

WisconsinEye says it needs to rais $250-thousand to allow Capitol programming to resume.

That’s one quarter of the organization’s annual budget.

They’ve launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with the fundraising effort.