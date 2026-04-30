Spring weight limits end for state highways in northern Wisconsin

State imposed spring road limits have been lifted for the year in northern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says warmer weather has allowed the end to the limits.

They’re put in place to help protect state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw.

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. Further information can be found online for divisible load permits and non-divisible load permits.

County highways, town roads, and city and village streets may still have weight limits in place in some locations.

Decisions on those limits are made by the local governments.