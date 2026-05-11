Wisconsin's rural families burdened by childcare deserts

Almost half of young children in the U.S. live in childcare deserts, according to a new report from the Center for American Progress.

In Wisconsin, 54% of residents do not have access to adequate childcare, with higher numbers for rural areas. The the gap rises to 70% in Wisconsin's smaller communities.

Casey Peeks, senior director of early childhood policy at the center, said it creates a stark urban-rural divide. She noted policymakers are rightfully focused on affordability issues given childcare costs are out of reach for most American families but added it is only part of the problem.

"You could make childcare free for every family living in a rural community tomorrow but that's not going to solve the access piece," Peeks pointed out.

Peeks argued the data underscore the need for comprehensive solutions to address both cost and availability simultaneously, which starts with addressing the workforce. She explained inadequate staffing leads to program closures, which causes fewer options and higher costs for families.

The average cost of childcare in Wisconsin for an infant is more than $12,000 a year. For a toddler, the price increases to nearly $15,000. The average childcare worker gets paid about $13.50 an hour.

Hailey Gibbs, associate director of early childhood policy at the center, contended the system does not sufficiently prioritize children’s needs. While it is often said childcare helps working parents, she described the sector as a “pay-to-play” system, undervaluing caregivers and early educators.

"That seems to really reflect a misunderstanding about child development and the needs of young children," Gibbs stressed. "And also the returns that children see in their education, in their health outcomes, even in their adult earnings when they have these kinds of really enriching early opportunities."

Gibbs echoed calls for making childcare professionals feel appreciated, adding meaningful efforts must start with better wages. She feels both state and federal lawmakers need to address the lack of public investment, which creates a chasm between what families can afford and what providers need to sustain and grow programs.