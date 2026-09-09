Flock cameras covered in Stevens Point

The 10 flock cameras in the City of Stevens Point will now be covered indefinitely. The move comes from an executive order by Mayor Mike Wiza, who in light of recent controversies, says he’s not sure that he can trust that flock is using the city's data as the city approved.

“We have an agreement that says: You’re not going to share our data with anyone that we don’t authorize. I don’t know that that’s happening, or not happening,” said Mayor Mike Wiza.

His concerns stem from controversies like in Sheboygan, where Flock tracked driving speeds and movement patterns without the city's knowledge. Incidents like this are causing distrust.

“I expect when there is an agreement, that the terms of that agreement be lived up to by both parties. If that’s not happening, then we have some serious issues,” said Wiza.

WAOW Television asked Wausau Police Chief Matthew Barnes if these controversies are concerning him.

“Am I bothered by the fact that that was not made aware to us and they were not transparent to us, yes. Does it bother me to the degree that I don’t want our officers to have an advantage and have a tool that allows them to do their job really well? I’m not that bothered by it,” said Wausau Police Chief Matthew Barnes.

Despite the distrust, Mayor Wiza and Chief Barnes both see Flock as a great tool for police officers.

“They have contributed to and assisted with the apprehension of people who have outstanding warrants,” said Wiza.

Captain Ben Graham of the Wausau Police Department has seen the cases that Flock cameras have helped his department with.

"Everything from stolen vehicles, to their use in drug investigations, to follow up on retail theft cases, (and) use in sexual assault investigations,” said Ben Graham, Captain of the Wausau Police Department.

Leaders in Stevens Point are now tasked with determining the future of Flock in their city.

“Once we have a reasonable assurance that our data is protected, we may consider reinstating those. But, that won’t be a decision we are going to make lightly, or anytime in the near future,” said Wiza.

Chief Barnes anticipates discussions about Flock with elected officials in Wausau relatively soon.