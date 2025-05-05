How federal funding supports WXPR - and why it’s essential

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to end both direct and indirect federal funding for NPR and PBS.

Several news outlets have also report that the White House is preparing to ask Congress to rescind previously approved federal funding for public media. This puts WXPR and the entire public media system at risk.

Together, these actions represent one of the most serious threats Public Media has ever faced—jeopardizing WXPR's ability to deliver local news, cultural programming, and life-saving emergency information to our community.

Contact your legislators

Here are 5 things to know about public media and federal funding:

Public media reaches nearly 99% of the United States, including the most remote communities, with high-quality, non-commercial programming and services every day. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is an independent nonprofit that distributes federal dollars (an average of $1.60 per person annually) to local stations. Federal funding for public media accounts for 0.01% of all government spending. This money is used to invest in programming and services according to each community’s needs. In FY 2024, 20% of WXPR’s annual funding came from CPB. CPB funding allows WXPR to pool resources with other public stations towards satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems and music licensing. All of which would be too expensive for WXPR to do on its own and would cut down on the local programs and services WXPR provides. Cuts to federal funding would harm the ability for rural stations like WXPR to serve the people who need it most. IN some areas public radio is the only local source of news, weather, emergency alerts, and other critical information.

What role does the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) play in public media and broadcasting?

CPB is distinct from NPR and PBS. It is not a broadcaster, producer, or distributor but a private, nonprofit corporation authorized by Congress in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 to support other public radio and television entities. Its two primary functions are to serve as a firewall between politics and public broadcasting and to help fund programming, stations, and technology.

Funding for CPB is established two years in advance through the federal annual appropriations process. The advance is intended to insulate funding from political pressures.

CPB’s general appropriation for fiscal year 2025 was $535 million – with the total federal support for public media amounting to about $1.60 per year per person. The CPB is responsible for allocating its funds from the federal budget in any way that fulfills its mission: to ensure universal access, over-the-air and online, to high-quality content and telecommunications services that are commercial-free and free of charge.

Nearly 70% of the total funding is distributed directly to local stations like WXPR so we can decide how best to program for our communities. CPB has had bipartisan support in Congress for more than 50 years.

How much CPB funding does WXPR receive?

In fiscal year 2024, 20% of WXPR’s annual budget came from community service grants we received from CPB. That annual grant is calculated using a formula that takes into account our region’s rural population, the amount of funding we are able to raise locally from donations by individuals, and financial support from small businesses and organizations.

In addition to community service grants, CPB allows us to reduce costs on satellite connections, music rights, and more- and also pays many of those reduced costs for the system. The loss of this funding has an estimated annual impact on our organization of over $300,000. WXPR would face new operating costs – and they would be much higher without the scale and efficiency CPB provides for the public media system.

For example, public radio is essential to the country’s music ecosystem, and CPB negotiates blanket music licenses for noncommercial uses of music on behalf of the whole public media system and, with a portion of the federal appropriation, pays those licensing fees for all eligible public media stations, including WXPR. CPB is able to provide efficient rights management solutions for every public media station, and it would be cost-prohibitive and burdensome for WXPR to negotiate the same licenses and fees on its own.

What would happen to WXPR without that federal funding/ How does WXPR rely on this federal funding?

Federal funding is an essential part of WXPR’s foundation, allowing us to provide high-quality programming and services to our listeners. CPB funding helps WXPR to:

Local News WXPR’s independent newsroom delivers essential coverage on issues that matter to northern Wisconsin and the U.P.—from local government and health care to tribal affairs and conservation. Find examples of our reporting here.

Music and the Arts WXPR celebrates music in all forms—from classical and jazz to polka and bluegrass—while uplifting regional artists through our Live from the White Pine concert series and partnerships with groups like ArtStart, Nicolet College, Big Top Chautauqua, and more.

Curiosity and Community We’re local and listener-powered. WXPR invites community participation through volunteer-hosted music shows and local events, strengthening the ties that connect our region.

Public Safety and Emergency Coverage As part of the Emergency Alert System, WXPR provides real-time alerts and life-saving information across our rural area—keeping our communities safe, connected, and informed.

How Can You Help?

Your voice and support can make a difference. To ensure the future of public media, you can:

Voice your support for WXPR

Rep. Tom Tiffany

Wisconsin District 7

email

Washington DC Office Phone: (202) 225-3365

District Office Phone: (715) 298-9344

Sen. Ron Johnson

email

Washington DC Office Phone: (202) 224-5323

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

email

Washington DC Office (202) 224-5653

Advocate for Public Broadcasting: Stay informed and join the Protect My Public Media coalition at protectmypublicmedia.org .

. Donate to WXPR: Community contributions make up over half of the station’s funding, yet only 10% of listeners currently donate. If you're already a member, thank you. If you're not, or would like to increase your generosity, now is a great time to give.

Spread the Word: Follow WXPR on social media, subscribe to newsletters , and encourage friends and family to support public media.

Thank you for your support in making this work possible.

