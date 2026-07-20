August 2026 Primary Voter Guide
The partisan primary in Wisconsin is Tuesday, August 11th. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
You can find your polling place, check voter registration, and see what’s on your ballot on the My Vote Wisconsin website.
Enter your address below to learn more about the candidates on your ballot:
Voter Registration Deadlines
July 22, 2026
Deadline to Register by Mail - Your voter registration form, along with proof of residence must be postmarked to your municipal clerk no later than July 22, 2026.
July 22, 2026
Deadline to Register to vote online. - Voters who are able to match their name, date of birth, Wisconsin Driver License or State ID number, and address with the Wisconsin DMV can register to vote online through July 22, 2026.
August 7, 2026 @ 5:00 p.m.
Deadline to Register in Your Municipal Clerk’s Office- Voters may register in-person in their municipal clerk’s office during the clerk’s business hours until 5:00 p.m. on August 7, 2026.
August 11, 2026, from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Register to Vote at Your Polling Place- Voters can register to vote at their polling place on Election Day, August 11, 2026.
Absentee Voting Deadlines
August 6, 2026 @ 5:00 p.m.
Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Regular and Overseas Voters- If you are a regular or an Overseas Voter, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 6, 2026.
August 7, 2026 @ 5:00 p.m.
Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Indefinitely Confined and Military- If a voter is Indefinitely Confined or military and not away from home, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 7, 2026.
July 28, 2026, possibly through August 9, 2026
In-Person Absentee Voting period- Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in-person in their municipal clerk’s office through August 9, 2026. Office hours vary by municipality. Some municipal offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours Check MyVote or contact your municipal clerk for absentee voting hours.
August 11, 2026 @ 5:00 p.m.
Deadline for Hospitalized Voters- Voters who are in a hospital may request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days preceding the election. Hospitalized electors may request an absentee ballot between August 4, 2026 and August 11, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.
August 11, 2026 @ 5:00 p.m.
Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Military, away If a voter is in the military and away from home, then your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 11, 2026.
August 11, 2026 @ 8:00 p.m.
Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot- If you have already received an absentee ballot, you must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk. Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, August 11, 2026.
How did WXPR create this guide:
This Voter Guide was created based on response from listeners. WXPR asked people to fill out a survey about their priorities when heading to the polls this fall. When ask to select their top three issues, here’s how people responded:
Responses to the survey will also be used to guide WXPR’s coverage leading to the November General Election.