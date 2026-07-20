August 2026 Primary Voter Guide

Absentee Voting Deadlines

August 6, 2026 @ 5:00 p.m.

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Regular and Overseas Voters- If you are a regular or an Overseas Voter, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 6, 2026.

August 7, 2026 @ 5:00 p.m.

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Indefinitely Confined and Military- If a voter is Indefinitely Confined or military and not away from home, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 7, 2026.

July 28, 2026, possibly through August 9, 2026

In-Person Absentee Voting period- Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in-person in their municipal clerk’s office through August 9, 2026. Office hours vary by municipality. Some municipal offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours Check MyVote or contact your municipal clerk for absentee voting hours.

August 11, 2026 @ 5:00 p.m.

Deadline for Hospitalized Voters- Voters who are in a hospital may request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days preceding the election. Hospitalized electors may request an absentee ballot between August 4, 2026 and August 11, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

August 11, 2026 @ 5:00 p.m.

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Military, away If a voter is in the military and away from home, then your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 11, 2026.

August 11, 2026 @ 8:00 p.m.

Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot- If you have already received an absentee ballot, you must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk. Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, August 11, 2026.