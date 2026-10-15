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What Galen Azbell is listening to

WXPR | By Galen Azbell
Published October 15, 2026 at 9:27 AM CDT

This album is pretty much the epitome of 90s alternative rock for me, filled from end to end with casual but quirky and clever riffs and oddball lyrics that get funnier and/or deeper the more times you hear them. As a bonus, if you listen to it dozens of times like I have and get it memorized, you won't find a more forgiving car karaoke partner than David Berman's bemused gravelly sigh. To paraphrase a line from "We Are Real," these old directions still direct.
Galen Azbell
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