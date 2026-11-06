What Eileen Daniel is listening to

Lately I have found myself going back and re-listening to albums I used to play on repeat in my younger years. A favorite that still puts a smile on my face and has me singing along with every song is Supertramp's Breakfast in America. I remember my dad bought a fancy new stereo that had an 8-track player, and he had picked up the 8-Track of Breakfast in America to try it out. It's a wonder it survived the number of times I played it on repeat that summer. It's not super deep, lyrics-wise, but it's definitely deeply fun to listen to.