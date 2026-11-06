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What Eileen Daniel is listening to

WXPR | By Eileen Daniel
Published November 6, 2026 at 9:53 AM CST

Lately I have found myself going back and re-listening to albums I used to play on repeat in my younger years. A favorite that still puts a smile on my face and has me singing along with every song is Supertramp's Breakfast in America. I remember my dad bought a fancy new stereo that had an 8-track player, and he had picked up the 8-Track of Breakfast in America to try it out. It's a wonder it survived the number of times I played it on repeat that summer. It's not super deep, lyrics-wise, but it's definitely deeply fun to listen to.
Eileen Daniel
Eileen joined WXPR in January of 2025. She's excited to be working in broadcasting again, and knows there's no place she'd rather be than here.
See stories by Eileen Daniel
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