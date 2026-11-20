Updated November 20, 2026 at 1:03 PM CST

A federal judge in Virginia plans to issue a preliminary injunction blocking President Trump's triumphal arch indefinitely.

District Judge Leonie Brinkema said during a Friday hearing that she would grant the request of the county board of Arlington, Va., which sued over the arch in October. Democracy Forward, the nonprofit representing the plaintiffs, confirmed the ruling in a statement shared with NPR.

"We are pleased that the court has recognized the irreparable harm that will come to people who live and work in Arlington and stopped the massive vanity project while our case is heard and considered by the court," said senior counsel Kate Talmor.

Justice Department spokesperson Matthew Nies told NPR it will appeal the decision immediately.

The 250-foot arch would be built in Memorial Circle, which is part of D.C. but sits on the Virginia side of the Potomac River, a short distance from both Arlington National Cemetery and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, both in Arlington.

Arlington County has argued that the arch would "cause significant harm" to its residents in multiple ways, including increasing noise and air pollution and "clogging thoroughfares needed for emergency transport services." And it said an arch that doubles as a military complex — as Trump has suggested — would pose public safety risks and require additional county resources to manage.

Arlington also argues the arch would disrupt historic sightlines between Arlington National Cemetery and D.C.'s National Mall, and pose logistical challenges for the roughly 24 to 27 funerals the cemetery holds every weekday. The county also has concerns about air and road traffic, saying construction-related delays could cause more accidents and disrupt emergency vehicles far beyond the traffic circle.

"In the last 60 days, Arlington police, fire, and emergency units have responded to approximately 200 incidents in the area surrounding the Circle, including traffic stops and assisting with unconscious persons within Arlington National Cemetery," they wrote. "And the visitors the Arch is intended to attract will increase demand for those same emergency services."

The plaintiffs, like many critics of the arch, accused the Trump administration of rushing through federally mandated environmental reviews and failing to consider alternatives. The National Park Service has defended the federal review process — which ended in approval earlier this month — and said building the arch somewhere else would defeat its purpose.

"The County brings this lawsuit to halt the agency's feverish pace toward construction of the Arch and to ensure that the 'hard look' mandated by [the National Environmental Preservation Act] is completed before the agency commences disruptive and harmful ground-disturbing activities," the plaintiffs wrote last month.

NPR has reached out to the White House for comment. Spokesperson Davis Ingle told NPR earlier this week that the administration will "continue making the case for this beautiful and fitting monument and are confident we will be fully vindicated as this litigation proceeds."

Brinkema, an appointee of President Clinton, is the second judge to rule against the arch this week.

On Wednesday, D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan extended a restraining order that prevents the Trump administration from breaking ground through Dec. 3 while she considers the underlying legal arguments.

That case was brought earlier this year by a group that includes Vietnam War veterans and was joined by the governments of D.C. and Virginia last month. Nine Kennedy family members moved to get involved last week.

Friday's ruling goes even further, preventing construction while Arlington's legal challenge plays out.

And Brinkema suggested that Arlington is likely to prevail. The judge said in court that she didn't see "any way" the government could win the case on the merits.

She reiterated that the project lacks congressional approval, which the Trump administration has not sought. It argues that the arch is covered by a 1925 law authorizing a pair of much shorter columns at that same location, which were never built. Both judges have frowned upon that argument.

"It hurts your credibility with the court by focusing on that," Brinkema told lawyers Friday, according to Reuters.

Brinkema also called it a "rushed job," and seemed to find the government's analysis of the structure's environmental and economic impact inadequate, particularly concerning the impact of construction cranes — which the government has said would be taller than the arch itself — on airspace.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said the arch would not pose a hazard to aircraft as long as it is lit a certain way, including with a controversial eternal flame on top. But aviation safety experts are concerned that the structure would add an additional layer of risk to an already notoriously complicated airspace. They say that's especially true if it has any military capabilities, which were not included in the FAA's analysis.

Copyright 2026 NPR