SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited facilities that produce nuclear ingredients and called for building more nuclear weapons, days after ignoring U.S. President Donald Trump's offer to meet during his recent visit to Asia.

Experts say Kim likely wants to show off his evolving nuclear arsenal, the backbone of his authoritarian rule, and reaffirm his rejection of any future talks on dismantling his nuclear program.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that Kim inspected two nuclear materials production factories, one newly inaugurated and the other being expanded. KCNA photos showed Kim and senior military officials walking between dense rows of what appeared to be centrifuges used to produce weapons-grade uranium and touring halls displaying what were believed to be warheads. Some of the images were blurred.

KCNA said Kim visited a nuclear-powered equipment production base and a nuclear research institute as well on Wednesday.

North Korea has disclosed a uranium enrichment site a few times since it showed one at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex to visiting American scholars in 2010. North Korea didn't say where the nuclear materials production factories that Kim visited this week are located. In June, when North Korea disclosed parts of a uranium enrichment site while reporting on Kim's visit there, outside experts assessed it was likely an additional uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon.

Kim justifies nuke program by citing threats from US, South KoreaKim said his latest inspection visit was part of efforts to strengthen North Korea's defense capabilities in response to "variable nuclear threats approaching the Korean Peninsula moment by moment." He accused the U.S. of inciting its regional allies to possess nuclear-powered submarines and committing to sharing its nuclear weapons with them, KCNA said.

"The validity and substantiality of our possession of nuclear weapons and the trend of bolstering up its nuclear capability in quality and quantity are an irreversible reality," Kim said, according to KCNA.

Kim also said the deployment of low-yield battlefield nuclear weapons across multiple domains for various missions is crucial and urgent given North Korea's "inevitable reality facing the border with the most dangerous enemy state," a reference to South Korea. North Korea has in recent years focused on developing such tactical nuclear weapons amid heightened animosity with South Korea.

"Trump has talked about a willingness to meet Kim Jong Un, but the basic U.S. position that North Korea must denuclearize remains unchanged. So Kim Jong Un wants to say 'Look at how powerful we are. Don't talk about denuclearization if you want to meet us,'" said Moon Seong Mook, an analyst for the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.

Moon said Kim's visit to the nuclear facilities was also likely meant to check on how state objectives on the nuclear program have progressed this year and what future goals must be set ahead of a year-end Workers' Party conference.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said it takes Kim's comments on battlefield nuclear weapons seriously and added that Seoul maintains a firm military readiness against Pyongyang's nuclear threats under an alliance with the U.S. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff declined to share an analysis of the North Korean nuclear facilities reported by KCNA, calling it confidential information for South Korea and the U.S.

Trump still hopes to meet KimTrump reiterated his eagerness to restore diplomacy with Kim as he visited China last week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. But a Trump-Kim meeting didn't happen, with Pyongyang not publicly responding to Trump's overture.

In an interview with the New York Post this week, Trump dismissed the suggestion that Kim had rebuffed his outreach, saying, "No, he didn't ignore it. You know, we had many leaders there … There'll be a time when we meet … It was just not really the right time. It was a very busy two-day period."

Trump also claimed he could revive diplomacy with Kim at any time by restarting the exchange of letters they maintained during his first term, although he acknowledged that the two leaders had not corresponded "recently."

Kim has previously said he could return to talks if the U.S. drops its "hostile policy" against his country and respects what he calls the North's status as a nuclear state. Experts say Kim aims to win international recognition as a nuclear state so that he could demand the lifting of international sanctions.

Last week, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi assessed North Korea has been expanding its original uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon, calling the move "a cause for serious concern."

Nuclear weapons can be built using either highly enriched uranium or weapons-grade plutonium, and North Korea has facilities to produce both at Yongbyon. Last year, South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said that North Korea was operating four uranium enrichment facilities and that they were running every day.



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