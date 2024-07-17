59th Manito Art Show starts Thursday

The annual Manito Art Show begins tomorrow at the Manitowish Waters Community Center.

This year marks the 59th annual Manito Art League Art Show, which runs from Thursday until Sunday at the Manitowish Waters Community Center off Highway 51.

78 artists will present almost 200 pieces of artwork of all different mediums.

Karen Gleisner is the Art Show Chair.

“It's just a great event for the community. The Manitowish Waters area is a great, beautiful tourist, summer attraction. And it just really adds to all of the other sporting things that go on in the community. And we're just really proud of our show,” she said.

The show requires all artwork to have been created within the past year, which means that each year, they produce a show full of fresh work.

There’s no curator; instead, volunteers come together to arrange the show.

While this is primarily an art show, all of the pieces are also for sale.

Sandra Cashman has been a member of the Art League since 2018 and last year, her painting won Best in Show.

She’s a Northwoods artist with a studio gallery in Manitowish Waters that is part of the Northwoods Art Tour.

“Last year I submitted a painting. I did have a huge orange storm cloud that was building over our dock. And when the Canadian wildfires were prevalent, it made the sunsets very orange. And so the orange sunset lit up the cloud and I painted it the way I saw it, and it caught the attention of the judge,” she said.

She’s submitting three different pieces this year.

“It's so fun to watch couples and families who are on vacation and they come in and they walk around and look at things and talk to their kids about what they're seeing. And it's a very enriching family experience to see all the different art and interpretations of what we love about being here,” she said.

She said that if you have time, you should check out the show and that you won’t regret it.

The show is open starting tomorrow and it closes on Sunday.