Gas prices in Wisconsin almost 2 dollars higher than a year ago

Gas prices in Wisconsin rose 38 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy.

The average in the state is now $4.90 a gallon.

That’s 80 cents higher than a month ago and nearly $2 more than a year ago.

GasBuddy says the cheapest gas in Wisconsin came in at $3.70 on Sunday, while the most expensive is $5.39.

The price of diesel continues to rise nationally too. It rose 11 cents in the past week and now stands at $5.62 a gallon.

According to an official with GasBuddy, it's only a matter of time before the country hits a $5 national average for a gallon of gas.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn't look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher."

As of Tuesday morning, the cost of a gallon of gas in the Rhinelander area stands at $4.99.

