Construction to temporarily close down a major intersection in Rhinelander

A major intersection in Rhinelander will close down Monday as part of an ongoing construction project.

The intersection of Wisconsin Highway 17 and Stevens Street will be impacted.

Traffic will still be able to get through Highway 17, but will not be able to access Stevens Street from Highway 17.

The intersection could be closed until June 8th, but may reopen sooner if work finishes early.

The closure is part of a bigger effort to reconstruct Highway 17 through Rhinelander.

Other portions of Highway 17 have been reduced to two lanes as the work has been underway.