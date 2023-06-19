© 2023 WXPR
Two major intersections to be impacted by work on Highway 17 in Rhinelander

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 19, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT
The ongoing work on Highway 17 in Rhinelander will see temporary closures at a couple of major intersections starting this week.

Access to Timber Drive from Highway 17 will be closed off starting Monday.

The intersection with Lincoln Street will be impacted starting Wednesday, with no access to Lincoln Street from Highway 17.

Traffic on 17 will still be able to pass through the intersections.

Both closures will last about 10 days.

Crews will be working on curb and gutter between Timber Drive and Lincoln Street.

Other areas of the work zone will see some paving done.

