© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business & Economics

Watch out in road construction zones during busy travel weekend

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 1, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT
pxhere.com

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation asks drivers to show patience during the busy Labor Day weekend travel period.

Most road construction will pause over the holiday weekend to open as many lanes as possible.

However, some projects still underway in the Northwoods may impact travel.

That includes work on Highway 17 in the Rhinelander area, and Highway 8 to the west of Rhinelander.

Near the Lincoln-Oneida County boarder, Highway 8 is down to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signas between Meyer Road and McCord Road.

In Lincoln County, Highway 107 is closed between Merrill and Tomahawk, with a detour in place.

Tags
Business & Economics road constructionholiday travelWXPR News
John Burton
See stories by John Burton
Related Content