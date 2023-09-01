Watch out in road construction zones during busy travel weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation asks drivers to show patience during the busy Labor Day weekend travel period.

Most road construction will pause over the holiday weekend to open as many lanes as possible.

However, some projects still underway in the Northwoods may impact travel.

That includes work on Highway 17 in the Rhinelander area, and Highway 8 to the west of Rhinelander.

Near the Lincoln-Oneida County boarder, Highway 8 is down to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signas between Meyer Road and McCord Road.

In Lincoln County, Highway 107 is closed between Merrill and Tomahawk, with a detour in place.