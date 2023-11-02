Snowmaking equipment gets a test run at a ski area in Wausau

Halloween was barely over when crews at Granite Peak Ski Area started working for winter.

They made just an inch of snow to make sure all the machines were ready.

Week-by-week, crews will get familiar with the equipment and things should ramp up closer to the end of November.

"Full throttle we'll have about 200 guns going at any given time," said Greg Fisher, Granite Peak Ski Area Chief Marketing Officer. "Primarily our focus in the beginning of our ski season is the heart of our ski area."

Fisher said there will be trails open at the season's start for people of all ski levels.

"When we open up for the year, we really like to have Comet, which is our six pack going first, as well as Blitzen which is our triple with the mid-station, so we have not only advanced ski and terrain, but also beginner terrain available," Fisher said.

Lifts are already operating and being worked on. Lift operations crews have also began putting snow on the ramps and jumps.

If you are working on a mountain, the Lift Operations Assistant Manager said you have to be committed.

"Pure dedication of being here and willing to help," said Mark Pingle, Lift Operations Assistant Manager. "Obviously that's what we're here for. Obviously we're here for amusement. Seeing people smile. That's probably the main thing that we want to see."

The other part of ski season in Rib Mountain is the tourism factor.

Bringing in people from all other parts of the country can have a positive effect on the local economy which helps both businesses and customers.