Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation holding annual summit

On March 14th and 15th, the Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation is holding their annual summit in Merrill.

WXPR spoke with Elsa Duranceau, Executive Director of the Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation, about the opportunity.

“Economics, business, it's the most competitive sport there is. And if you don't know that you're playing the game, or how to play the game, you're just gonna get trampled,” said Elsa.

That’s Elsa Duranceau, Executive Director of the Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation.

Their annual summit is coming up on the 14th and 15th of March in Merrill.

It’s designed to level the playing field for as many people in Lincoln County as possible.

“Business rules are changing all the time. And that's basically the function of an economic development corporation is that we have to keep up with the Joneses,” said Duranceau.

“We have to be aware of how this game is changing as our elected officials change, you know, what's going down the pipeline, what do we have right now? Where's it coming from? What are the rules around that money or those programs?” she said.

These are the kinds of questions that Duranceau hopes the summit will answer.

It’s open to everyone in Lincoln County- residents, business owners, and anyone who spends their money there.

“It's kind of a call to action to like the millennials and the next generation to step up into leadership positions,” said Duranceau.

Speakers include Mark O’Connell, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Counties Association, Dr. Jeannie Worden, President Northcentral Technical College, and more.

There will be panels on talent attraction and retention, volunteerism, as well as childcare solutions.

“Lincoln County has a lot of really shocking statistics about childcare providers, the decline in the birth rates, and so the Lincoln County dream up committee is going to give a presentation about the reality of the childcare industry and Lincoln County,” said Duranceau.

The summit is being held on the 25th anniversary of the corporation’s establishment.

“So I was like, ‘This is our, it couldn't have been any more perfect’. I am still boggled, like wow the synchronicity of it all,” said Duranceau.

At the end of the summit, there will be a career fair and volunteer expo open to all.

Register at https://www.lincolncountyedc.org/summit.