Tomahawk city, local developer seeking state grant funds for Nacho's expansion

TOMAHAWK – The City of Tomahawk and a local developer are seeking state grant funds to help repurpose a downtown building that has been vacant for 15 years.

During its meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 7, the City of Tomahawk Common Council approved a resolution allowing the city to apply for funding through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC)’s Community Development Investment (CDI) grant program.

According to the resolution, the program offers grant funding for shovel-ready projects, with an emphasis on downtown community-driven efforts. Up to $250,000.00 in matching grant funds is available through the program.

The funding would be allocated to the expansion of Nacho’s Mexican Grill, located at 204 W. Wisconsin Ave., into the neighboring building at 202 W. Wisconsin Ave., formerly the Cover to Cover bookstore.

The former bookstore has been vacant since a 2010 fire.

Under a proposal from Tomahawk Property Investments LLC, additional indoor seating, as well as outdoor seating and a full bar, would be added to Nacho’s.

The proposal also includes the renovation of two apartments above the restaurant.

If the city is successful in its grant application, the funds would be allocated to the city. The city would then distribute the funds to Tomahawk Property Investments LLC, which would be responsible for matching the grant award.

A timeline regarding when grant funding may be awarded was not discussed.

