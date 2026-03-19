Vilas County Economic Development Corporation launches Women in Business program

More than half of the businesses in Vilas County are owned or co-owned by women.

And yet, they tend to have less access to financing, mentorships, and professional networks.

The Vilas County Economic Development Corporation recently launched a Women in Business program to help meet this need.

When the Vilas County Economic Development Corporation first held a women in business networking brunch a couple years ago, Executive Director Kathy Schmitz says the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“The events sold out immediately, and then over the next two years, demand really continued to grow leading to two other consecutive sold out events,” said Schmitz. “That, to us, was a clear signal that women across the county were seeking connection, education, and really that business support.”

The VCEDC now has an official Women in Business program.

It’s hired dedicated staff for the program. Lisa Myszka is the Program Manager for Small Business and Women in Business programs.

The work is supported by grants from a private foundation and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation that supports entrepreneurship and small businesses in general.

“In our opinion, we can't afford to ignore this demographic. This program really fills the gap by providing that practical education, mentorship, and that one-on-one direct consulting,” said Schmitz. “I think that stronger support for women entrepreneurs really strengthens the overall entire Northwoods economy.”

The program and its services are open to women who reside in or have a business in Vilas County.

The VCEDC Women in Business Program addresses challenges with programming designed for women to succeed through several components:

Lunch & Learn Webinars: VCEDC’s popular virtual business education series will include sessions tailored to women. Topics may include personal branding, financing, e-commerce, and lessons and guidance from women business leaders.

In-Person Networking Events: These in-demand events strengthen connections among women in business across Vilas County. This includes the annual and historically sold out VCEDC Spring Networking Brunch, now in its fourth year.

1-on-1 Small Business Consulting: The dedicated Program Manager, together with the VCEDC Executive Director and Board of Directors, will help women set goals, plan and grow their businesses, and solve problems.

Women’s Mentorship Cohort: This new service will pair newer entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders for guided support and connection.

Digital Business Toolkit: An upcoming online toolkit will provide templates, checklists, and resources for business planning, finance, and marketing.

The program runs from January to December 2026, with registration for consulting and mentorship opening in early 2026.

The next networking brunch is April 25.

For more information or to get involved as a participant, volunteer, or donor, contact kathy@vilascountyedc.org or lisa.myszka@vilascountyedc.org.

