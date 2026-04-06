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Amazon delivery partner in Weston shuts down

WXPR | By Dylan Eckhart WAOW Television
Published April 6, 2026 at 7:03 AM CDT
WAOW Television

Delivery drivers for Blue Thunder Logistics, LLC, an Amazon Delivery Service Partner (DSP) based in Weston, say they were notified Wednesday, April 1, that Friday, April 3, would be their last day of operation.

Employees from the company contacted News 9, saying they were losing their jobs. Blue Thunder dispatch confirmed the closure Friday morning.

A source familiar with Blue Thunder says roughly 80 to 100 people could be affected by the change. The drivers deliver packages for Amazon throughout central Wisconsin.

"We were basically given a two-day notice that we're all losing our jobs," said Collin Stafford, Amazon Delivery Associate for Blue Thunder Logistics. "Unfortunately, a lot of our workers here rely on the paycheck here, and they can't just 'switch like that' to a different profession."

Stafford added that Blue Thunder's sister company, Kono Logistics, LLC, which operates in the same building, is trying to take as many employees from Blue Thunder as they can.

All layoffs received by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) can be found on their website. However, a spokesperson from the department says there is no current notice regarding Blue Thunder.

The DWD also added that employers with 50 or more employees must provide a notice 60 days in advance of closing or mass layoff. Workers who feel that a state law has been violated may consider filing a complaint with the department's Equal Rights Division.
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Dylan Eckhart WAOW Television
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